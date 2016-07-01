HI!
Sparkling Rose Brut | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Italy. Light and crisp with fruity aromas complete with a luscious palate. 12% ABV
SkuSW-HI-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

