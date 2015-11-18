Gilles Louvet
Gilles Louvet

Brut | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
France. A sparkling, youthful sip of Mauzac and Chardonnay. 12.5% ABV
SkuSW-GILLV-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

