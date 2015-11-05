Dom Bertiol
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Dom Bertiol

Dom Bertiol

Prosecco | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
Italy. Citrus and tropical fruit aromas and flavor add a hint of sweetness. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSW-DOMBR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like