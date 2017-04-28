Chloe
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Chloe

Chloe

Prosecco | 750 ml | Starts at $20.49
Bursting with fresh fruit and fine bubbles, with notes of peach, green apple, and citrus. 11% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSW-C76621-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalchampagne & sparkling

You May Also Like