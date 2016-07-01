Billette
Billette

Cotes de Provence Rose | 750 ml | Starts at $20.49
France. Apricot tones with floral aromas, complete with berry fruit flavors. 13% ABV
SkuSW-BILLE-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

