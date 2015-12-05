Barefoot Bubbly
Barefoot Bubbly

Pineapple | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Sweet and vibrant with aromas and flavors of fresh pineapple, island mango, and papaya. 10.5% ABV
SkuSW-BARBBTRPCL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

