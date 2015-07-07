Zodiac
Black Cherry Craft Vodka
750 ml
Entire farm to bottle process is within 3 miles of production. Ripe Black cherries are steeped to create a sense of just picked fruit. Judiciously uses the flavor rather than the usual overkill.
Craft potato vodka. Single source distillation. Every process is done farm to bottle within three miles of the distillery. This non GMO gluten-free product is sourced from the Snake River aquifer.