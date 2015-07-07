ZD Founders Reserve
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Aromas of dark cherries, rhubarb, plum and cedar mingle with subtle hints of toasted nuts, sweet vanilla and clove.
Aromas of dark cherries, rhubarb, plum and cedar mingle with subtle hints of toasted nuts, sweet vanilla and clove.
SILVER MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Plenty to like, here, the sophisticated '10 ZD Cabernet delivers the good as well any cab can; long and firm in the finish.
The ZD Pinot Noir is rich and serious; exhibits ripe strawberries and sweet oak flavors.
GOLD MEDAL & 93 POINTS SD Wine Competition (2013 vintage). Full bodied and lush with notes of pineapple, mandarin and lemon rind that integrate wonderfully with natural acidity and subtle oak.