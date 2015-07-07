Zardetto
Prosecco
750 ml
An exuberant, extroverted wine that is full of flowers, pears and spices deliver much pleasure.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A solid effort, the frisky, yet plenty-on-the-palate '10 Bargetto Pinot Grigio shows core fruit flavors, with a crisp touch on the palate.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine cocktail Chardonnay, the easy-drinking '08 Bargetto Central Coast exhibits soft apple and peach flavors; smooth in the aftertaste.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Husky and well-proportioned, the full-flavored '07 Bargetto Santa Cruz Mtns Chardonnay stays true-to-form from chards in this area; good sturdy finish wit some creaminess.
86 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The clean, correct young '06 Bargetto Pinot Noir leads with mild elements of candied-cherry fruit in its aromas; a generally pleasant and well-defined wine.