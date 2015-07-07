Smirnoff Ice

Original

6 Bottles 11.2 oz

Meet the premium flavored malt beverage that started it all. With its crisp taste and bubbly finish, Smirnoff Ice Original features natural lemon lime flavor. Lightly carbonated, Smirnoff Ice has a delicious citrus bite, along with a refreshing effervescence. Enjoy chilled and drink responsibly. Smirnoff Ice Original has a 4.5% ABV. While Smirnoff Ice is made by the Smirnoff brand you know and love, the beverage isn’t made with vodka. Smirnoff Ice is made like traditional beers with malt. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999.