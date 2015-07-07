Yago
Sangria
750 ml
Lively, fruity wine that is a perfect thirst quencher.
Ripe nectarine and light citrus flavors create a full-flavor dry white wine that has a crisp finish and pairs well with seafood or poultry. 12.5% ABV
Paso Creek Zinfandel delivers plenty of ripe fruit flavors; juicy, full bodied and densely flavored; expresses notes of vanilla and black cherry on the finish; perfect to serve with grilled meats.
The Paso Creek Cabernet shows ripe fruit flavors of dark plums, wild berry and cassis, nicely balanced and well structured with a long fruity finish; great to serve with bbq ribs.
A finely-balanced Merlot; showing off pleasing aromas of ripe black plum and dark cherries; ripe flavors on the palate with firm tannins, yet firm and well balanced in the finish.
This bright chardonnay exhibits tropical fruit and green apple on the nose. The crisp upfront fruit of melon and pear melds nicely into the mid palate which becomes more floral.
California. A polished and distinct aromatic nose filled with blackberry, sweet leather and undertones of smoke. 13.5% ABV
Flavors of Meyer lemon come together with the citrus zing of key lime and grapefruit, mellowed by green apple notes in the background. 13.8% ABV
Almost black garnet in color with layers of blackberry, cherry, cassis and plum. There is a core minerality with violet and blueberry tones and well integrated oak with hints of vanilla and spice. Lush on the palate with supple tannins.
Espresso and dried cherry flavors are framed by notes of boysenberry and roasted cocoa nibs. The full-body and chewy tannins make this a perfect steak wine that can also be enjoyed with roast beef, rosemary braised lamb shanks, and boldy grilled portobello mushrooms.