X-Rated Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
One of the finest vodkas available. Imported from France, X-Rated is distilled seven times and then filtered through charcoal. Distilled from wheat and roseberry grain.
A sensuous fusion of ultra-premium vodka, blood oranges, mango, and passion fruit. Serve this delicious liqueur chilled, on the rocks, or combine it with your favorite martini.
An exotic fusion of ultra premium French vodka mingling with pineapple and coconut creating a sensous taste of the tropics. Enjoy on the rocks, mix with lemon lime soda for a lively cocktail.