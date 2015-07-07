Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi
Chardonnay
1.5 L
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay shows nice ripeness medium-bodied and roundness on the palate; layered and easy in the finish; great to serve at your next party.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay shows nice ripeness medium-bodied and roundness on the palate; layered and easy in the finish; great to serve at your next party.
Crisp and bright flavors of ripe pineapple and gooseberry. Fruit-forward that shines alone or alongside food. 12.9% ABV
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio is a flavorful example of this varietal; medium bodied with dried fruit flavors.
Elegant and seductive, Woobridge Pinot Noir displays silky red fruit and spice flavors that compliment a broad array of foods. Best served with lamb, beef, chicken and salmon.
Hints of citrus and juicy red fruit from a blend of grape varieties. Fruity aromas and flavors come alive through watermelon and floral notes. 9.4% ABV
Flavors of cocoa and lightly toasted oak. Full-bodied with well-balanced acidity and beautifully integrated tannins, complexity yet structure. 13.5% ABV
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio is understated, but fresh and easy; nothing complicated, but presents clean melon and pear notes; finishes light and largely dry.
Medium bodied and loaded with fruit, this wine is perfect for picnics and everyday dining; enjoy tonight with BBQ Burgers.
Clean, fresh and lively; the medium-bodied and firmly built Woodbridge Cabernet exhibits nice balance and a smooth finish; great value.
The bright red fruited Woodbridge Zinfandel plays it soft and delightful; an easy red wine to drink, pairs nicely with grilled lamb.
Robert Mondavi does a very good job with its Woodbridge Zinfandels, the '98 California appellation effort is soft, ripe and easy drinking. Try with mild BBQ's.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi White Zinfandel is a light bodied blush wine; soft and easy with a medium sweet personality.
California. Pleasing aromas of apple, pear, lemon, honey, floral notes and a touch of cinnamon. Flavors of pear and lemon. 12% ABV
SILVER MEDAL, 2009 LOS ANGELES INT'L WINE & SPIRITS COMP. A well balanced affair, the nicely done '07 Woodbridge Cabernet offers nicely rounded textures and pretty, ripe fruit flavors.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Cabernet is soft, with dried, red fruit flavors; easy and almost ethereal on the palate.
Aromas of nectarine and fresh peach with a refreshing peach-citrus finish. 12% ABV
Aromas of green apple and a floral undertones create a smooth elegance. Nuances of baked apples and cinnamon, ending in a rich oak finish. 13.2% ABV
The Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc is fresh, with a note of dried citrus; medium bodied and easy on the palate.
Strawberry and cherry notes accented by hints of spice and toast.
Aromas of cherries and berries, flavors of plum, red fruit and cocoa. Supple tannins, hint of spice, mocha, oak and vanilla accents. 13.6% ABV
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Riesling is a soft, easy drinking, medium sweet to sweet white wine; a note of flowers enhances its core fruit flavors.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Moscato displays perfumed aromas and lightly sweet flavors filled with orange blossom; fresh citrus, lychee, honey and spice.
Fresh, light, and clean, the brightly fruited Woodbridge Chardonnay is one of America's best values; great with light pastas.