Wine By Joe
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Intensely fruity aromas and flavors of blackberries, cherries and subtle leather notes. Well balanced with vivacious acidity and velvety texture. 13.5% ABV
Bright, hay-yellow color; flavorful tropical fruit aromas; showcasing bright Fuji apples and spice; nicely textured on the palate with pleasing meyer lemon and citrus flavors in the finish.
A bouquet of green apple, honeydew, and bright lemon showcase the fruit driven aroma which transitions into the palate; flavors of lemon and tangerine zest; light body, long citrus-like finish.
The Prisoner Red Wine Blend features enticing notes of ripe raspberry, blackberry, pomegranate, coconut, and a lingering vanilla flavor. Enjoy this dark red wine with grilled meats or on its own.
Santa Barbara County. Exhilarating aromas of lemon, lime, grapefruit and fresh cut grass. The ripe stone-fruit flavors on the sip are cut by zingy acidity and a tart finish.
Has spicy blackberry aromas and zesty, layered flavors of black cherry and licorice; long, satisfying.
With grapes meticulously chosen from the best locations in California, J Pinot Gris offers an alluring bouquet of lemongrass, Kaffir lime and Asian pear plus tropical notes of pineapple and jasmine fl
The SeaGlass Pinot Noir is racy and delicate in style; shows red fruit flavors; pleasing tartness in the finish.
The SeaGlass Unoaked Chardonnay is clean, fresh and unadorned; ripe apple and citrus flavors prevail; crisp, lively aftertaste.
The Magnificent Wine Co. House Red is a bold, red blend; medium to full bodied on the palate; finishes with good concentration.
Ransom Jigsaw Pinot Noir.
The SeaGlass Pinot Grigio is a crisp, tantalizing white wine; fresh and light, with a zesty for life; zippy in the finish.
House Chardonnay flavors include fragrant pineapple, nectarine and straw notes that marry with toasted marshmallow and vanilla creme aromatics. The finish is well balanced with fruit and light oak.
Old Tom Gin is the result of using a base wort of malted barley, with an infusion of botanicals in high proof corn spirits.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Wild and exciting, yet solid to the core, the apple-like '11 Renegade Chardonnay is packed; shows plenty fruit, with a note of sweet earth.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Textured and beautiful, the crafty '10 Renegade Red Wine delivers a multitude of wonderful Bordeaux-like flavors; red currants, dried leaf, and sweet earth; smooth aftertaste.
Crisp, fruity apple flavors and a touch of oak; great with appetizers or seafood! The Tetra Box makes this a perfect package for all of your outdoor activities, camping, boating, etc.
Vendange White Zinfandel is refreshing and easy to drink. The Tetra box makes this a perfect package for outdoor activities like camping etc.
Vendange Pinot Grigio is light and refreshing, an easy drinking white wine.
The Riedel Wine Series offers new art deco inspired design with the bowl shapes of the Vinum group. The result is form and function that ensuresthe perfect taste with great style.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '07 Turley Old Vines Zinfandel is a soft, full-bodied offering; black fruits and notes of damp earth, plums and pepper; ripe and fleshy; enjoy over the next 3-5 years.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '07 Turley Juvenile Zinfandel offers good berry fruit, pepper and spice as well as medium body, and no hard edges; enjoy this seductive Zin over the next 2-3 years.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. From Contra Costa County's sandy soils, the '07 Zinfandel Duarte Vineyard is a plush effort; black fruit and loamy soil characteristics with excellent ripeness; tasty.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made mostly from Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc, the frisky '08 Parducci Sustainable White is crisp and fine; attractive core fruit on the palate; zesty with good length.
The Parducci Sustainable Red is a bright wine with pleasing, tart fruit aromas and flavors; sharp and crisp on the palate.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A firm wine, the citrus peel, ripe core fruited '09 75 Wine Company Sauvignon Blanc serves up a formidable palate presence; long and steady in the finish; a serious wine.
90 POINTS Wine Spectator. Appealing lemon-lime and anise aromas that lead to crisp pear, green apple and spice flavors.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Candied, red currants drive the '09 75 Wine Company Cabernet; ripe and round on the palate; layered with hints of dried leaves; nice length in the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Calera Mills Pinot Noir has an alluring style; combines ripe, firm black cherry and sour cherry fruit with a mix of spices, giving it a touch of nutmeg and hazelnut.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. Framed nicely and generously fruited, delivers well on the palate. Tart and pert in the aftertaste.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Ponzi Pinot Noir Reserve is dark ruby red in color; exhibits an alluring perfume of cedar, Asian spices, incense, lilacs, black cherry, and black raspberry.
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast. Delicate aromas of strawberry, fresh cream, and an earthy brioche characteristic. On the palate, the wine opens with flavors of tangerine, rose petal, and raspberry.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A Solid Napa Valley Cabernet; the '99 Heitz Cellar exhibits fine ripe fruit aromas that lead into a palate of black fruits and sweet earth; a perfect choice for a porterhouse.
The Parducci Cabernet is ripe yet rounded nicely on the palate with a decidedly soft spot; easy in the aftertaste.
Enjoy "A glass in a bottle." Orange City fair silver medal winner. Great with Barbeque.
Notes of ripe cherry in the aroma with touches of vanilla!
The Heitz Cellar Chardonnay has ripe tropical fruit flavors, nice balance and texture on the palate; firm in the finish.
Ripe blackberries with nice tannins to make this wine ready to drink - now! The perfect size for a party
Rich vanilla with hints of subtle oak aging; great with light pasta & chicken dishes.
Almost velvety on the palate, the smooth sailing Vendange White Zinfandel is one of the state's nicest wines in this genre; a tasteful wine, we recommend serving with light Tex-Mex foods.
Crisp, dry and distinctive. Light-bodied and full-flavored. Try it with poultry or salad; another great value from Vendange.
The Parducci Sauvignon Blanc is fresh and light; deliver pristine citrus flavors; dry, yet easy aftertaste.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. An easy-drinking red, the perky '05 Parducci Merlot offers red aromas and flavors; soft and light on the palate; a good value effort.
Aromas of cherry, blackberry, bitter chocolate, baking spices. Flavor of cassis, cayenne and chocolate covered espresso. Oak characters. 14.8% ABV.
Blackberry and cassis are intermingled with sandalwood and clove flavors, creating a rich and elegant palate. ABV 13.5%
Longer aging in French oak barrels and sweet corn flavors coupled with spicy rye, create a unique depth and viscosity on the palate. 91.3 proof.
Aromas of zesty lime, grapefruit, and passionfruit with a hint of fresh herbs. Vibrant palate of sweet fruit leading to a long and juicy finish. 12.9% ABV.
Napa Valley. Vanilla and dried herbs with dried cherry, blackberry, currant and savory herb flavors. 13.5% ABV
The citrus flavors carry over onto the palate and meld with tropical notes of mango, guava and pineapple as well as floral spice.
The Nine North Wine Co Twenty Bench Cabernet is a bold red with formidable, ripe fruit flavors; smooth, ripe tannins in the finish.
Medium straw, light yellow color; bold, ripe apple aroma, light oak; medium bodied, well balanced; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet shows off deep layers of expressive black fruit, licorice and white flowers; hugely delicious wine with plenty of intensity.
Arbor Crest Sauvignon Blanc is ripe, round and effusively fruity, a nice mouthful of peach and tangy lemon flavors reverberating nicely on the finish.
The '83 La Jota Howell Mountain Cabernet is firm, crisp and tightly packed with ripe cassis and chocolate flavors; balanced to the tart side, but there's plenty of fruit and enough tannnin.
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars produces an elegant Merlot with aromas & flavors of red currants and sweet earth.
The Kermit Lynch Cotes-du-Rhone is a pleasant red wine; red fruit flavors; medium bodium, soft on the palate.
The NxNW red blend has a nice ruby color with aromas of blackberry, mint, leather and cedar; cherry, cinnamon, raspberry, tobacco on the palate with dry, firm tannins finishing with gently acidity.
A golden yellow color, the NxNW HHH Chardonnay has aromas of vanilla, oak, pear, honeysuckle, and red apple; flavors of tropical fruit and a hint of toffee finish with vanilla toast on the finish.
The best product on the market for removing red wine stains! Works on cranberry juice too. Wine Away is made from fruit and vegetable extracts and does not contain bleach or phosphates.
Fresh and fragrant aromas lead to a wonderfully bright palate. Flavors of juicy citrus and ripe strawberry are rounded out by a refreshingly crisp finish.
Inspired by urban culture, this wine mimics its surroundings and the environment it comes from.
Chile. Aromas of blackberry, oak and spice. Luscious flavors of black plums and peppered clover with a silky finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Red currant aromas promise the juicy red fruit delivered to the middle palate and a lengthy, velvety finish. 13% ABV
The SeaGlass Riesling is fine example of an off-dry white wine; stone fruit flavors and a suggestion of honeysuckle in the flavors.
Crisp, fruity apple flavors and a touch of oak; great with appetizers or seafood!
The Parducci Small Lot Blend Pinot Noir is smooth and soft; red fruit aromas abound freshly in the aromas; easy in the finish.
Ruby black color. Aromas of dried lavender and violets, cassis tart, dried eucalyptus leaf, and chocolate nuts with a silky, bright, fruity medium body and a tingling, breezy nutshells, tea leaves, and earth finish with firm, cottony tannins and heavy oak. A big oaky cabernet with spice and lots of tannins. Pair with beef or roasted root vegetables.
Aromas of creamy apple backed by citrus introduce mouth-filling, sumptuous flavors of peach and ripe Asian pear, complemented by hints of toasty vanilla. The wine finishes crisply with a burst of pineapple
Red currant aromas promise the juicy red fruit delivered to the middle palate and a lengthy, velvety finish.
This is a smooth and opulent Napa Valley wine that bursts from the glass with blackberries, chocolate, plum, cassis and savory flavors. The wine is dense and structured with notes of espresso and oak.
Aromas of bright strawberry and blueberry; deep, earthy, echanting palate of black cherry, sassafras and limestone minerality. Tannins are firm yet smooth and flow into a provocative and long finish.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '13 Blindfold offers lovely flavors of fresh pineapple, tangerine skin, orange marmalade and melon; very innovative and delicious.
Dark ruby in color with aromas of cherry, blackberry, mint, and chocolate.This big red's got spicy, dark fruit flavors and supple tannins.
Orange Cty fair silver medal! Berry-oak aromas and flavors. This is truely a GREAT VALUE! Perfect with light fare such as salads, or pastas.
Notes of mocha and black cherry with pronounced flavors of dark fruits and rich plum emerge from this round, medium bodied, tasty Merlot.
Delicate aromas and a dry, crisp, vibrant texture featuring apple, pear, and peach fruit with hints of white flowers and almonds.Alcohol 12.5%
A project created by the Taken Wine Co. the Complicated Chardonnay has aromas of Meyer lemon peel and quince aromas; tastes of bright stone fruit with fresh lingering lemon-lime zest and bright acid.
House Wine Cabernet is a deep red wine with flavors of juicy raspberry and strawberry that marry with black pepper on the mid-palate. This smooth cabernet finishes with supportive tannins and fruit.
The J Vineyards Vin Gris sports a pale pink color and shows pleasing tart strawberry flavors; crisp finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. #78 TOP 100 WINES. Fresh with cherry and raspberry notes at the core, showing cinnamon and hibiscus notes.
Using Oregon's Coastal Mountain range water, this vodka is made using expertly distilled grain spirit for a smooth taste.
Layers of cassis and black fruit with that classic mint aroma; full bodied, sweet tannins and a long finish.
A generous burst of blackberry flavors with notes of fresh currants and mint; firm structure on the palate with sleek tannins and a delicious finish.
This everyday wine glass is fun, feels good to hold, and looks trendy. Broken stems are a thing of the past!
This everyday wine glass is fun, feels good to hold, and looks trendy; broken stems are a thing of the past!
This wine glass is fun, feels good to hold, and fully displays the aromas and flavors of the finest Cabernets and Merlots.
The Moselland Zeller Schwartz Katz is a light, semi-sweet white; very easy on the palate; give it a good chill.
91 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Fresh, elegant wine with creamy depth and generous aromas of pineapple and lemon punctuated by zesty spice; vibrant flavors of ripe pear, kiwi and peaches.
Bright berry flavors, red cherry, raspberry and blackberry enhanced by notes of hints of licorice and red tea on the finish.
GREAT VALUE! Light to medium bodied, with bright cherry and herb flavors; perfect red wine for a party or picnics.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine effort, the '11 Parducci Small Lot Blend Chardonnay exhibits ripe apple and sweet melon flavors; textured and firm on the body and in the finish.
The Heitz Grignolino is tart, bright and zesty. Loaded with red fruit flavors. Pleasant and perky in the finish.
VALUE MERLOT! This wine just screams value! Smooth and very likable--great match with red sauced pastas or grilled meats.
This wine shows pleasing berry & light oak aromas with matching flavors; perfect to serve with grilled or roasted meats.
Crisp fruit & apple flavors with a touch of oak. Great with seafood!
The Ponzi Pinot Noir is one of Oregon's most classic reds. Rich, yet stylish, with ripe strawberries and dried earth flavors.
Flavors of black plum, graphite, cinnamon, cherry cola, forest floor, oolong tea, and a faint whisper of watermelon meander across the palate into a lively, bright and flavorful finish.
Parlays its berry flavors to form a complex unit of multi-berry accents. Textured and layered on the palate.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. EDITORS' CHOICE. The '11 Ponzi Pinot Gris expresses floral notes of lemon and apricot; retains bright fruit flavors on the palate; crisp and long on the finish
The Calera Central Coast Chardonnay has racy, snappy tropical fruit that is fresh and vibrant in this clean white, with lively acidity; truly a great value from the Central Coast.
Washington. Aromas are of currant, violets, vanilla and licorice. The wine is soft, ripe and full-bodied on the palate. 13.5% ABV
California. Bright and full of blackberry and cherry notes with a savory fennel. Elegant palate with silky tannins. 14.6% ABV
SAVED is a robust, powerful wine with abig personality and a generous finish.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits dried leaf, red and black fruit and just an underlying accent of sweet oak.
The NxNW Columbia Valley Cab Sauv is a deep red color with aromas of cherry, vanilla, sweet smoke and dried leaves; flavors of cherry liquor, dark chocolate, blackberry and toasted oak; full-bodied.
Half Moon Bay. A smooth, full-bodied Merlot with delicious chocolate and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
An Intense, full-bodied wine; flavors of ripe cherries and blackberries with a nose of olives and hints of tobacco and vanilla.
Has flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries, with a hint of vanilla-cream; smooth and balanced with a smooth finish.
A delicious blend that is Petite Sirah based; expresses aromas of boysenberry; soft, supple tannins, the wine finishes smooth.
Has nice citrus notes with a hint of pineapple; medium-bodied and fruit-forward the wine has a long finish.