Outer Sounds
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Marlborough, New Zealand. It has a lemon, lime, passionfruit, guava, white peach, white flowers, gooseberry, grapefruit taste/aroma.
White peach, strawberry, lemon, pink grapefruit taste/aroma.
Paso Robles, California. Your go-to meat wine. Chop Shop is juicy, complex, full-bodied Cabernet that pairs with burgers and prime cuts alike.
The Alto Cinco Garnacha has nice ripe, juicy wild strawberry, red cherry and blackberry; supple tannins transition to the floral notes of violet and rose petal; mocha and vanilla on the finish.