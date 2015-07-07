Willa
Vodka
750 ml
100% Organic italian wheat combined with the pristine waters of the Nantucket aquifer for a natural, healthier, lighter, premium craft vodka. 35% ABV
Enjoy the almost worlds famous bloody mary mix in its purest form. Full of flavor and spice this is truly one of the best bloody mary mixes out there.
93 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. Made from 47% Cabernet Sauvignon, 26% Merlot, 19% Cabernet Franc, and 8% Petit Verdot, the '02 Andrew Will Sorella has tar-laced black fruits, sweet spices, and herbs.
For 18 years, Whiskey Willy's has prided itself on using only the freshest ingrdients; nothing is more than 48 hours old before it is added to the mix!