William Hill
Bench Blend
750 ml
A showcase of what artful blending can accomplish, our William Hill Estate Bench Blend offers notes of black cherry, boysenberry and baking spice.
Aromas and flavors of dark fruit with hints of cassis and a rich earthiness. Notes of brown spice and sweet vanilla. 14.8% ABV
Rich and ripe, opens with notes of dark cherry, black currant and cinnamon. A balanced acidity and round tannins create a full mouthfeel and a long, pleasing finish.
Deep and rich, opens with aromas of black cherry, toasted oak spice and lavender. Palate of ripe raspberry, black cherry and boysenberry. Firm acidity and smooth mouthfeel lead to a lingering finish.
Flavors of ripe tropical and stone fruit are complemented by notes of caramel, brown spice and toasted oak. 13.8% ABV
California. Layers of ripe lemon, grapefruit, and lime. Rich notes of lychee, passion fruit, and pineapple with a crisp finish. 14% ABV
Aromas of black cherry, toasted oak spice and lavender. On the palate, enjoy ripe flavors of raspberry and boysenberry. 14.2% ABV.
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruits, underscored by hints of brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit notes.
Smooth and ripe with juicy plum and blackberry. Sweet oak, spice and fine balance. 13.9% ABV