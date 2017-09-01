Willett
3 Year Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Distilled in 60-foot tall column still, with second distillation occurring on the copper still.
Chocolate sweetness on the front followed by mint on the palate. The finish has pine, salty qualitywith mint eucalyptus.
Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey 6 yr.
Terrific flavors in this barrel selection! Mouthfeel is creamy, and taste is traditional bourbon with strong notes of jam and charcoal. Bottled at 119.6 proof, enjoy on the rocks or with a splash.
A great whiskey from beginning to end. Candied fruit and waves of spice balance soothing layers of sweetness. The palate is clean, flavors are deep and the spices are well-defined. A bench-mark rye.
Bottled in a very unique Pot Still decanter, it is a nice counter-balance of flavors with the different grains creating unique creaminess, spiceness and floral elements.
Made from pure limestone spring water, carefully selected grains and proprietary strains of yeast. Aged in new white Oak Casks until fully matured.
Starts light and buttery smooth with vanilla and caramel, and finishes with spicy sweetness. Excellent neat or on the rocks. 47% ABV