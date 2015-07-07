Ron Zacapa

No. 23 Sistema Solera Rum

750 ml

Zacapa No. 23 is an award-winning Ultra Premium aged rum, masterfully crafted in Guatemala using the first press of sugar cane and aged 2300m 'Above the Clouds' to slow the aging process, developing layers of aromas and flavors within the rum. The balance of delicate and unique flavors of Zacapa No. 23 is derived from a blend of aged rums between 6 and 23 years old, originating from our take on the “Sistema Solera” aging process. Zacapa No. 23 is aged in selected barrels that previously aged robust American whiskey, delicate sherries and fine Pedro Ximénez wines, creating a smooth & balanced rum. Every bottle of No. 23 is adorned with a hand-woven petate band crafted by our community of over 700 Guatemalan weavers. Zacapa No. 23 Rum is best served neat, on the rocks or in your favorite dark spirit cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Zacapa No. 23 Rum. Please drink responsibly.