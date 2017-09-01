Captain Morgan
Original Spiced Rum
750 ml
Spice it up with our classic Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s a secret blend with subtle notes of vanilla and caramel to create a smooth and medium-bodied taste. With less than 1 gram of sugar* and only 86 calories per serve,* our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for pairing with your favorite mixers. There's a reason this is the #1 selling spiced rum in North America! For a delicious Captain Morgan & Ginger, combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and ginger ale in a glass with ice, garnish with mint and lime, then stir and enjoy! Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders! *Per 1.5 oz. serving- Average Analysis: Calories 86, Carbohydrates .5g, Fat 0g, Protein 0g