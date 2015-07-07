Pimm's

No. 1 Liqueur

750 ml

Experience the rich heritage of Pimm's No. 1 Liqueur. The rich amber hue comes from infusing lots of lovely gin with herbal botanicals, caramelized orange and delicate spices. Our 50 proof liqueur is produced from Great Britain and was established as a brand in 1840, meaning that our delectable gin-infused drink is right at home in the gin capital of the world for a little over a century. The perfect drink for sharing, Pimm's makes every occasion extra special and pairs wonderfully with warm, balmy evenings. Simply mix with lemonade, mint, orange and strawberry slices and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Pimm's Original cocktail. Includes one 50 proof 750 mL bottle of Pimm's No. 1 Liqueur. Please drink responsibly.