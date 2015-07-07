Omission
Gluten Free Pale Ale
6 Bottles
Bold and hoppy. Brewed to specifically showcase the Cascade hop profile. The floral aroma is complemented by caramel malt body. 5.8% ABV
American Hefeweizen. Golden in color with raw wheat, clove and banana on the nose. 4.9% ABV
Gluten Free. Refreshing and crisp beer, brewed in the traditional lager style. Aromatic hop profile offer a unique, easy drinking beer. 4.6% ABV.
Bright and hop-forward. Notable pine, citrus, and grapefruit aromas and flavors. Bitter but balanced and smooth, with perfect malt sweetness. 6.7% ABV
Upheaval IPA is the result of our brewers' relentless pursuit of the perfect IPA. With more than two pounds of hops per barrel, Upheaval IPA unleashes a huge hop flavor and aroma with a strong finish.
American IPA. Citrus and caramel aromas with light citrus, pine and fragrant floral notes. 7.0% ABV
Collaboration from Widmer Bros and Cigar City Brewing. Gentlemen's Club is brewed with cherries and oranges, 3 types of hops, and malts to mimic qualities fount in an Old Fashioned Cocktail.
The brewing teams from Widmer Bros and Cigar City brewed Gentlemen's Club with cherries and oranges, Alchemy, Sorachi Ace and Pacifica hops, and malts to mimic the qualities found in an Old Fashioned.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Pours cloudy with a light amber-gold hue. Hints up front of apricots and lemon with just a kiss of hops in the finish.
