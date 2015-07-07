Whitehall Lane
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Whitehall Lane Sauvignon Blanc is frisky yet generous in both aromas and flavors; a cut above most of its competition.
The Whitehall Lane Sauvignon Blanc is frisky yet generous in both aromas and flavors; a cut above most of its competition.
Whitehall has come out with a very limited quantity of Knights Valley Merlot. Rich and focused, with layers of raspberry, blackberry and plum. A very special wine!
89 PTS Wine Spectator. Sleek and well-focused with cherry and thyme aromas and toasty plum, underbrush and spice flavors.
90 PTS Wine News. Charred scents of black cherry, coffee grounds, tar and oily minerals. Substantial flavors of plum and earth.
Whitehall Lane Cabernet is a Napa Valley Classic; loads of bright and vibrant fruit; dark plum cassis and a hint of mint; full bodied with exceptional structure on the palate.