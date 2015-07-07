White Knight

Prosecco

750 ml

Italy. Why we love it: It this bubbly prosecco has crisp aromas of apple, white peach and citrus fruit. This charming Prosecco is appropriate for simply sipping or to use as a base to make delicious cocktails. Pairings include: fresh fruit salad, first courses, smoked salmon and roasted poultry. This bubbly and vivacious wine will pair well with all occasions, planned or spontaneous!