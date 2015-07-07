Westmalle Trappist Triple Ale
Belgian Specialty Ale
11.2 oz Bottle
Glowing Orange-gold color and herbal aroma that suggest oranges. Complex flavors of herb notes, rich malt sweetness, hops and warmth.
Dark amber-brown with a subtle dark malt aroma, balanced by Belgian yeast character. Deeply malty, dry finish hinting at tropical fruit.
Glowing golden orange color; complex flavors of herb notes. Elegant, deep flavor nuances in rich layers with sprightly hops. The rich classic Belgian Tripel, powerfully drinkable. 9.5% ABV.
Belgian Trappist. Flavors of cloves with ginger spices, melon fruit, hints of sour apple and lush toffee notes. 9.5% ABV