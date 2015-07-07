Westland
Peated American Single Malt Whiskey
750 ml
Westland Peated American Single Malt. An approachable peated whiskey, with a round lightly smokey flavor
Westland Sherry Wood Single Malt Whiskey. A beautiful Sherry matured whiskey with notes of dried fruit and maple syrup.
Westland Distillery's flagship American Single Malt Whiskey is made from 5 different barley malts. This house style whiskey is marked by rich flavors of dark fruits, chocolate, caramel and raisens.
Double Gold Medal, 2014 SF World Spirits Competition. The initial nose provides lemon and orange custard backed by freshly produced waffle cone. Shortly after, a rich creaminess emerges with creme brûlée and chocolate custard while a hint of jasmine hides just beneath the surface. The first sip confirms the creamy and rich fruit custard notes of the nose, adding an element of rainier cherries. After five minutes, melting swiss chocolate is revealed with a hint of almond.