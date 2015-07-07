Weihenstephaner
Original Bavarian Lager
6 Bottles
Mild hoppy note and pleasant fresh spicy taste. Goes very well with salads, poultry, or stews. A centuries-old brewing tradition. 5.1% ABV
Mild hoppy note and pleasant fresh spicy taste. Goes very well with salads, poultry, or stews. A centuries-old brewing tradition. 5.1% ABV
At the first sip this naturally cloudy, amber-orange-colored Kellerbier reveals a touch of caramel. Its fresh and fruity aroma is owed to the chosen hops and accompanied by a pleasant bitterness.
A dark, unfiltered wheat beer; excellent quality; impressive creamy head, great spicy, tropical malty aroma; starts out malty and finishes sweet with hints of warm spice; well worth trying!
Pours a gold end color, medium bodied with barley grains, malted wheat enhanced by earthy spices. Goes down smooth.
German-style double bock; very fragrant with undertones of caramel and toasted bread; full bodied with creamy carbonation and big maltiness; caramel, dried plum and toast in the finish.
Beautiful whipped-eggwhite-like head, low malt sweetness balanced by low hop bitterness leaving the beer in a dry style; light filtration clears the beer which is quenching and refreshing!
From the world's oldest brewery (1040 AD); Dortmunder lager with a lacy head; clean, yeasty-bready flavor and a nice tang of hops in the finish; rather a crisp style as opposed to too malty.
Germany. Distinctive aroma of hops with a pleasant bitterness. 5.1% ABV
Aroma of grain, spice and light citrus. Sweet, malty flavors with plenty of grain are complemented by some light spiciness.
90 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Brilliant pale golden hue. Pours with a foamy white head. Zesty aromas have a pale malt accent with a frothy and notably dry palate that finishes with a trace of hop bitters.