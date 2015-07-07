Patz and Hall
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is well structured, with flavors of ripe strawberries; a hint of oak adds fine complexity
Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a big-time winner year in and year out; alluring pineapple; orange peel; and melons jump from the glass; the palate shows off its ripe tropical flavors as well.
Patz & Hall Dutton Chardonnay is unmistakably Burgundian in its presentation of rich, complex flavors of spiced apple, pear, hazelnut, and mineral notes.