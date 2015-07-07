Wattle Creek
Triple Play Red
750 ml
The Wattle Creek Triple Play Red Wine Blend, a mix of Syrah, Viognier, Petite Sirah, is ripe round and textured on the palate.
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. Long and fine, this wine is truly rewarding. Excellent with grilled meats.
