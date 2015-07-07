Wathens Single Barrel
Single Malt Bourbon
750 ml
Now run by the eighth generation small family owned distillery, Wathens Single Barrell bourbon has a silky mouthfeel and complex flavors of vanilla, caramel, apple fruit and oad wood. A true gem.
Now run by the eighth generation small family owned distillery, Wathens Single Barrell bourbon has a silky mouthfeel and complex flavors of vanilla, caramel, apple fruit and oad wood. A true gem.
Expertly distilled and aged in new white oak barrels, this rich caramel coloured bourbon is the essence of smoothness. 94 proof.