Watermill Merlot Walla Walla
Merlot
750 ml
Dark fruits made up of blackberry preserves, fig, and current lead into a rich palate of toasted almond and cherry. Lingering dark cherry and cocoa complete the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '06 Water Wheel Shiraz is a well-balanced, ripe red wine with excellent depth of fruit; fine presence on the palate.
Essentia uses a proprietary process to create its ionized alkaline water with a pH of 9.5. The water is first purified using microfilters, reverse osmosis and UV light; then electrolytes are added and its proprietary ionization process removes bitter-tasting acidic water ions and raises the pH.
Hint is a pure healthy water, lightly infused with all natural flavors-a refreshing alternative to soda's, juice and other water beverages. 0 calories.
Vapor distilled water with electrolytes.
Bottled at the source, untouched by man, until you unscrew tha cap.
Get hydrated. Get Smart. Jennifer Aniston drinks it.
This Sour is made with fresh Kiwi and Kumquats added to our Golden Ale, aged in wine barrels for a year. A bright and flavorful baalnce of sour and sweet with spicy and palate refreshing qualities.
American Sour brewed with rose hips, rose petals, pink peppercorns and blueberries. Brilliantly pink beer with a slight tartness. Initial Brett fermentation and then aged in oak for 12 months.
Sour Ale with grapefuit, pear and lychee aged in oak barrels for over a year.
Our select ingredients include late-season Vermont Maple sugar, graham crackers, natural pecan flavoring and Bourbon soaked Oak Chips, this beer is sure to make every family gathering a hit.
Campfire Stout evokes fond memories of wilderness and camping adventures. Notes of chocolate and graham cracker topped with a hint of marshmallow will leave you wanting s'more.
Layers of Hoppy Aroma unfold in this Big, Big, Imerial IPA. For those who like to go Big or go Home. 9.5% ABV
Bursting with Vitamins B12, C and E to help support your mind.