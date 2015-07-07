Waterbrook Rose Sangiovese
Rose Rose/Blush
750 ml
The Waterbrook Rose of Sangiovese is a crisp dry wine with rosebud and watermelon aromatics. It has the bright flavors of strawberry, melon with balanced acidity and raspberry notes on the finish.
93 PTS, WINE & SPIRITS. TOP 100 BEST BUYS OF THE YEAR, the '05 Waterbrook Syrah is juicy and delicious with explosive black cherry and black raspberry fruit; finish is as taut as a sail in high wind.
The Waterbrook has wonderful tropical fruit flavors with notes of crisp apple and green pears.
Columbia Valley. Currants, leather and pepper layer with flavors of boysenberry, wrapped up in a bold structure. 13.5% ABV
Columbia Valley. Aromas of plums and fresh tobacco leaf with spicy cocoa notes. Medium tannins and a long, silky finish. 14.3% ABV