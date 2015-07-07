Casa Campo
Malbec
750 ml
An Argentinian Malbec, with juicy dark fruit aromas and an oaky dry palate. Medium-bodied with mellow tannins. ABV 13%
Complex aromas of dried fruits and spice compliment flavors of toasted oak, butterscotch, vanilla and sweet cooked agave. 80 Proof
Totopos quinoa maca chips will keep your guests on their toes as they enjoy these delightfully different chips!
Terrific chips! Tasty and crunchy, good by themselves but best with Casa Sanchez fresh and delicious salsa; perfect thickness for "7-layer dip" or bean dips - won't leave half the chip behind!
Award winning chips to go with the best and freshest Mexican salsa around.
Enticing aromas set the palate for flavors of honey, buttery-sweet cooked agave and a hint of citrus. 40% ABV
Each crystal decanter of Casa Dragones Joven has been engraved by hand using the traditional Mexican Technique of Pepita. Included in this elegant set are two Riedel tequila glasses, delicately engraved with the same motif and beautifully packaged in the signature blue gift box. Each special edition makes a great addition for the collector, or perfect as a stand-alone gift.
Aromas of vanilla, lemongrass and floral notes are balanced with flavors of sweet cooked agave and toasted oak. 80 Proof
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Casa Lapostolle Melot is smoky, with a slightly firm edge to the raspberry and dark plum fruit; coffee and loam hints frame the finish.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft, elegant, and focused, the almost New World style '01 Casa Emma Chianti Classico exhibits lively red fruit flavors that stay nicely on the palate; try with grilled sausages.
Very aromatic with notes of ripe black and red fruits.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excellent purity, the racy '12 Casa Silva Carmenere Cuvee Colchagua shows red fruit and dried leaf aromas and flavors; pert and active on the palate; red currant finish.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Casa Lapostolle Clos Apalta has fine-tuned and expressive, yet focused; has terrific display of dark, racy blackberry, boysenberry and braised fig flavors.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Casa Lapostolle Syrah is dark, but pure and focused; dark plum, briar, fig cake and bittersweet cocoa notes. Long, muscular finish is fine-grained.
The Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Cabernet is a formidable wine with fully ripened, black fruit flavors and a nice measure of sweet oak.
Deep dark red in color Carmenere typically has intense aromas of spices and fruit. Lapostolle prides itself on producing world-class wines and the new "Casa Carmenere" is no exception.
Intense aromas of red berries, good structure, and a pleasant aftertaste. 12% ABV
This wine shows great diversity of complex aromas, such as red fruits and vanilla.
The Basa White is a nifty, dry white with dried herb and ripe citrus flavors; one of the top Sauvignon Blanc based wines in the world.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Chardonnay is subtle at first, with toast and candied pear notes, yielding layers of apple, fig, honeysuckle and mineral; stays elegant.
Chile. Aromas of tropical fruit and delicate citrus notes. Fresh palate with a long finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Aromas of plums and cherries, with a medium body and juicy tannins. 13% ABV
Aromas of sweet flowers and tropical fruit such as pineapple and papaya, with light acidity, and a persistent long lasting finish.