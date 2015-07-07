Warre's
Otima 20 Year Tawny Port
500 ml
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Warre's Otima 20 Year-Old Tawny Port has aromas of almonds, layers of acidity and sweetness, the flavor of bitter oranges, and a round, ripe aftertaste.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Warre's Otima 20 Year-Old Tawny Port has aromas of almonds, layers of acidity and sweetness, the flavor of bitter oranges, and a round, ripe aftertaste.
This wine has a very deep, almost opaque purple core, with a rich garnet rim. Earthy and racy on the nose showing a rich plumy and peppery character; balanced and quite youthful on the palate.
The Warre's White Port is a fine, easy and light dessert wine; great with a slight chill; does well as an aperitif, too.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Warre's Otima is an aged tawny that manages effortlessly to combine the freshness of a 10-year-old with the dry, cask-aged flavors of an older tawny; good concentration.
A classic full-bodied wine with wonderful richness and balance. Delicious served at the end of a meal, with chocolate, chocolate desserts, as well as strong cheeses and nuts.
84 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The non-vintage Warres Ruby Port is rich and concentrated, with mature leathery-smoky character blending appealingly with a deft touch of vivid, youthful plum and spice.