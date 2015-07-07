Walnut Crest Merlot '02
Cabernet Sauvignon
1.5 L
Honest and to-the-point, the lively, red-fruited Walnut Crest Merlot just screams the varietal; an excellent everyday wine; perfect with simple open-faced burgers.
Honest and to-the-point, the lively, red-fruited Walnut Crest Merlot just screams the varietal; an excellent everyday wine; perfect with simple open-faced burgers.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. No mystery here, the '07 Walnut Crest Merlot is a good, straight-forward red; ripe, dusty, and round; soft tannins and easy on the palate; fine with a charred-grilled steak.
An easy-drinking Cabernet, the Walnut Crest shows up with pretty red fruit flavors and a light yet persistent palate; one of the country's top value red wines.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine that is hard not to like, the tasty, straight-forward '07 Walnut Crest has plenty to boast about; long and flavorful on the palate; fine, textured finish.