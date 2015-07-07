Wodka
Vodka
750 ml
Wodka vodka is distilled three times at the Polos Bialystk distillery in Eastern Poland. The vodka is produced from rye and pure clean water giving this vodka a clean pure taste.
96 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, DOUBLE GOLD 2004 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Wokka is a bold East meets West combination of triple distilled English vodka blended with premium quality Japanese Sake.
Distilled four times and filtered with activated carbon for a taste that's clean and refined. 40% ABV
Five distillations then charcoal filtered, for an ultra-smooth, superb vodka. By definition vodka is flavorless, so variations rely on smoothness. Enjo on the rocks, or with your favorite mixer.
It's the cola flavor we all know and love, mixed with the smooth flavor of the world's first eco-friendly vodka. The result -- a true adult classic; sweet-and-spicy taste of old-fashioned cola.
SILVER MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Produced from the purest waters and premium grains available. The water comes from a subterranean lake originating from the Ice Age.
360 Vodka is the Evolution of Vodka - a new super premium vodka that is good for the consumer & environment. Distilled 4 times, then filtered 5 times. Exceptionally smooth, with no aftertaste.
Perfect for the holidays! Spud Pumpkin Spice Vodka is made with the same quality original vodka infused with Pumpkin Spice flavors.
For Heroes, By Heroes. Heroes Vodka is the only 4X distilled American vodka owned by a US Veteran. A portion of all proceeds from sales is directed to funding of veteran organizations.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. Hand crafted ultra-premium vodka, distilled and bottled by Russia's oldest and most distinguished distillery. Following an original 15th Century formula.
UV Cake is an exciting new flavor! Now you can have your cake and drink it too! Straight, over the rocks, mixed with chocolate, and many other uses that you can only imagine.
Fun and frothy vanillin aromas and flavors that perfectly capture the enticing character of white frosting. Despite the sweet and engaging nose, the true quality of Cupcake Vodka comes through.
A delightful blend of dark and bittersweet chocolate. The nose is intense, while the mouth balances the richness and weight of chocolate against the subtle tree fruit of the Orginal Vodka.
UV Sweet Green Tea Vodka is refreshing and delicious; perfect served over ice!
92 pts BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE:360 Double Chocolate flavored vodka was launched in 2010. It's crafted from eco-friendly grain vodka blended with "a double dose of rich and creamy chocolate flavor"
A triumph of two of nature's opposites-red chili pepper with a touch of natural honey, blended together to create a true flavor sensation of spice and sweetness.
95 PTS TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003 WINE ENTHUSIAST, DOUBLE GOLD 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Smells of pear drop, moss and hay in the first sniffing.
Carefully selected components of the soy plant, soy isolates, are combined to create this revolutionary vodka unrivalled in texture, flavor and smoothness. GLUTEN FREE
BRONZE MEDAL 2007 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION.
GOLD MEDAL 2007 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. Inspired by Brian Boru, the 1st High King of Ireland, it is handcrafted, made with pure Irish spring water and is quadruple distilled for unsurpassed purity.
Pleasant clean finish, distilled five times for an incredible taste experience. Subtle notes of vanilla and a velvety creaminess. 80 Proof
Handcrafted in small batches by Hali'imaile Distilling Company, Pau Maui vodka is the essence of purity and cleanliness. Every ingredient that goes into the vodka is born on the islands.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Delicate aromas of toasted nuts, white chocolate fudge, and dried fruits. A round, satiny entry leads to a very smooth, oily medium full body.
The Silk Vodka from Russia. Filtered an astonishing 14 times Silk Vodka boasts contaminant-free, burn-free sipping with an unmatched silky-smooth mouthfeel.
Distilled four times and filtered with activated carbon for a clean taste. 80 Proof
100% certified organic handcrafted in small batches on Maui. MaHaLo Hawaii Water blended with organic American spirits.
UV Pink Lemonade Vodka with refreshing and delicious; perfect served over ice!
Made in USA. Rich and velvety smoothness that is complemented by a clean, buttery flavor. 60 Proof
Skyy Infusions Pacific Blueberry captures the essence of blueberries grown in the northwest of America.
Distilled exclusively from organic white corn, creating a superior taste profile. The vodka undergoes an extensive 20-day production technique that includes cold-water sweet mash fermentation, seven distinct distillations and a polishing stage that adds pure limestone water.
Expected is…boring, which is the opposite of UV Blue. Naturally flavored with vine-ripened raspberries, UV Blue adds a touch of sudden sweetness to any situation. Try it with lemonade or lemon-lime soda.
GOLD MEDAL, 93 PTS 2015 LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Medea Vodka is extremely smooth.
Fresh and pure with a fruity note. Smooth character that can be enjoyed on its own, or with most mixtures. 40% ABV
The delicious taste of fresh raspberries has made UV Blue one of the worlds most popular flavored vodkas, and the perfect mixer to lemonade, Mountain Dew or almost any other mixer.
A juicy, flavorful aroma that translates to a sweet, tart taste with notes of cinnamon and sweet and sour apples.
Tropical Mango offers sweet, ripe, tropical fruit aromas and distinctive mango taste for a long, smooth finish.
Infusion. It means mother nature stuck her finger in the vodka and stirred in delicious, all natural cranberry flavors.
A brand new line of 60 proof flavored vodkas that deliver an authentic, crafted cocktail experience.
Skyy Infusions Texas Grapefruit is made with grapefruits grown in Texas and possesses a bold flavor.
Meet the Bloody Mary's new best friend UV Sriracha. Made with all-natural flavors, it's spicy, peppery, and of course, super tasty. Hot, but not too hot, it adds just the right amount of kick.
Nothing says celebration like cake, and UV Cake is no different. Enjoy some during a birthday, anniversary, wedding or any other day you're thirsting for something festive.
A naturally flavored vodka with sweet aromas and juicy flavors of watermelon that lead into a pleasantly salty finish.
Bring the candy store to your cocktail with UV Candy Bar. Made with natural flavors, it's a treat with cola, milk or even on its own. Try it the next time you're looking to quench your sweet tooth.
360 Glazed Doughnut vodka combines fresh donut flavor with a sweet glazed finish to recreate one of America's favorite sweet treats.
Handcrafted with the belief that good vodka comes from good ingredients, we used quality American grain, a touch of grape and natural flavors.
Party in pink with the irrestistible taste of UV Lemonade. Pour pink over rocks, mix with soda or shake into a pink martini. Any way you mix it, UV Lemonade will electrify your evening!
Once you've had a drink you will notice in the mirror you have been bitten.
Her Vodka, an Ultra Premimum vodka packaged in an elegant frosted glass with a beatiful pink ribbon. For every bottle sold, $5.00 is donated to breast cancer research foundations!
GOLD MEDAL 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Fresh vibrant grape flavors are present followed by a smooth, clean finish. Perfect straight over ice or with a splash of club soda.
THREE STARS RECOMMENDED SPIRITS JOURNAL. YES! is the bold new imported vodka, from vodka connoisseurs for vodka connoisseurs. Distilled in small batches, then quadruple filtered.
GOLD MEDAL 2004 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. UV Vodka contains no carbohydrates, is distilled four times and is charcoal filtered for a clean crisp finish.
The tart and sweet taste of real granny smith apples beams through in UV Green making it the perfect vodka for appletinis.
With the fresh taste of real cherries, UV Red goes great with lemonade, cola, energy drinks or almost any other mixer. It also only contains 65 calories and no carbohydrates per 1 ounce serving!
Made in USA. Naturally crisp and light with the refreshing taste of subtle lime and bright cucumber. 60 Proof
California. flavors of cucumbers, watermelon, and juicy lime. Distilled vodka triple-filtered for purity. 60 Proof
This immaculate spirit combines the highest quality peaches and cream corn with the pristine waters of Newfoundland, Canada. Crystal Head Vodka is filtered seven times, three of which are through Herkimer diamond crystals. There are no binders, glycerin, citrus oil or any other additional additives, which makes Crystal Head an exceptionally pure vodka. The taste is clean and snappy, with a slight sweetness and a hint of vanilla.
Five-times distilled from corn grown in the heartland and filtered for a smooth taste, our gluten-free vodka celebrates the strength of the American spirit. To do this, one dollar per bottle is donated by American Anthem to military-oriented charities. Simply mix with orange juice, grenadine and lemon juice for a refreshing tasting American Sunrise cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of American Anthem American Vodka. Please drink responsibly.
This commemorative pack includes an engraved crystal bottle stopper and double CD compilation.
DOUBLE GOLD 2011 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Triple Herkimer Diamond filtered this extremely clean vodka is made with no additives and the finest Newfoundland deep aquifier water.
