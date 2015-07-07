Valley of the Moon
Pinot Blanc
750 ml
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Valley of the Moon Pinot Blanc is ripe and round on the palate; full bodied vanilla cream, pineapple and buttered toast flavors; perfect to serve with Scallops
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Valley of the Moon Pinot Blanc is ripe and round on the palate; full bodied vanilla cream, pineapple and buttered toast flavors; perfect to serve with Scallops
Valley Lavosh is the original Lavosh crackerbread, made from an ancient Armenian recipe using the finest, most wholesome ingredients. They are lightly sweet, nutty in flavor, and uniquely crispy.
Our Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Pinot Noir offers a light-bodied palate that’s rich in style. Aromas of blackberry and dark cranberry are supported by hints of crushed violet and black cherry. A vibrant acidity and silky mouthfeel lead to a lingering, pleasing finish.
Our Edna Valley Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc opens up with bright aromas of honeydew melon and grapefruit. On the palate, ripe citrus notes play off of fresh notes of melon, a touch of lime zest and a hint of jalapeno. Well-balanced with bright acidity, lively minerality and a lingering finish make this wine crisp and refreshing expression of the varietal.
Our Edna Valley Vineyard Chardonnay opens with delicate aromas of crisp green apple, lemon zest and cream. On the refreshing palate, layers of white peach, ripe pineapple, melon and hints of apricot effortlessly blend with notes of baked apple and subtle hints of creamy toasted oak. A bright acidity and supple, generous mouthfeel create a beautifully balanced expression of Chardonnay from the Central Coast.
Our Edna Valley Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of ripe boysenberry complemented by hints of vanilla and cocoa. On the palate, this wine has fresh blackberry, blueberry and red cherry characteristics rounded out by hints of dried oregano and molasses.
89 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Brilliant copper color with a lingering, lacy white head. The flavor is rich in the citrusy, resiny flavors typical of the Pacific-Northwest hops packed into this beer.
Our Edna Valley Vineyard Merlot is juicy with a velvety, rich mouthfeel, opening with red cherry, blackberry, and subtle plum aromas with a hint of espresso. These characteristics continue on the inviting palate along with supple tannins that integrate with layers of smoked meat, cola, blueberry, earth, and hints of tobacco and nutmeg for a satisfying and pleasant Merlot.
American Ale. Slight caramel sweetness with herbal and spicy bitterness. 5.8% ABV
This IPA features 4 different hops that create a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits complimented with the addition of grapefruit peel with enough Munich malt to produce a classic burnt orange color
This IPA features 4 different hops that create a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits complimented with the addition of grapefruit peel with enough Munich malt to produce a classic burnt orange color
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made for red wine lovers, the powerful '11 High Valley Cabernet shows smoke, oak and black fruit flavors; long and tantalizing in the finish.
Hop Valley Alphadelic IPA is brewed by hop lovers for hop lovers.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Big, rich and grapey, the full-flavored '10 Dusted Valley Stained Tooth Syrah packs excellent power and strength onto the palate; firm aftertaste.
89 PS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Luscious, creamy, and smooth, this medium bodied ale is brewed with caramel and crystal malts to give it just a hint of sweetness.
GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMPETITION. This amber ale is on the way to sneaking into the porter family; a big, full-body with hints of chocolate and malt dominate this always pleasing ale.
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Wow! Creamy, yet lightly textured. Full-bodied, yet incredibly refreshing! Its like drinking summer! Try with lemon shrimp kabobs.
From the heart of Napa Valley comes the first premium limoncello made from Organic Meyer Lemons. It's rich, juicy and complex with loads of fruit and lemon flavors, with a hint of vanilla and honey.
Kiwi, tangerine and peach are accented by a touch of warm spice and a finish that is crisp, clean and refreshing.
Shiraz is quite the celebrity. The Barossa Valley created and is still home to the greatest Shiraz in the world. With alluring exotic spice and vibrant fruit flavors of red plum and fresh blackberry, Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz captures us with its striking presence, bold but elegant style, leaving an indelible impression. Pairs perfectly with steak, lamb, beef, game, béarnaise and peppercorn sauces.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pretty wine, the aromatic and enticing '09 Spy Valley Riesling plays soft and smooth on the palate; shows fine ripe apple and flowery flavors; easy aftertaste.
Fruity, dried herb and citrus aroma; medium bodied, light to medium on the palate; grapefruit flavors; tart finish.
Very demonstrative, the ripe fruited Spy Valley Chardonnay is a persistent and tasty treat; a great wine with turkey, or pork dishes, this versatile wine bodes well for the New Zealand efforts.
95 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A high quality ale with a powerful bouquet that is reminiscent of pine needles after a rainstorm; medium bodied with a crisp dry bitterness; invites continual quaffing.
GOLD MEDAL WINNER at the Great American Beer Festival! Deep brown-black color, full-bodied, and velvety smooth; a strong beer with mild hop bite; thick, rich, sweet and opulent!
Straight corn whiskey aged 5 years, produced since 1856! Try a jug today!
The 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve exhibits classic creme de cassis, graphite and spice box notes as well as terrific purity, plenty of depth ad ripeness, and a full-bodied mouthfeel.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. The winery has turned in an excellent performance, the refined '02 Anderson's Conn Valley Vineyards Cabernet stays subtle and persistent with delectable red currant flavors.
The Valley of the Moon shows dark fruit with mild tannins. Medium bodied, with a nice range of ripe fruit flavors.
Gold Medal, 2012 California State Fair Wine Comp. Rich and expansive, this dark wine exhibits layers of flavors and textures.
The Valley of the Moon Chardonnay is rich and husky, with fine, ripe apple, peaches and oak in its flavors.
Bronze Medal, 2012 Los Angeles Int'l Wine Comp. Cuts the palate with tart, red raspberry flavors and is generously textured.
Aromas of tropical and citrus fruits with subtle herbaceous characters with vibrant citrus and pineapple flavors of 13% ABV
American IPA. A strong floral aroma with honey-drenched malt. 7.0% ABV
The vanilla notes mingle with aromas of espresso and envelop the roasted barley flavors with a fine bourbon character. 6.9% ABV
With a bright, golden color and tight creamy head, the earthy wood undertones inGose develop into a light mineral aroma with a hint of lemon zest and tropical fruit.
Boasts a thirst-quenching tartness that is perfectly balanced by subtle watermelon flavors and aromas. 4.2% ABV.
This IPA features 4 different hops that create a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits complimented with the addition of grapefruit peel with enough Munich malt to produce a classic burnt orange color
Big flavor, intense pine and citrus aroma that keep the malt profile clean in this imperial IPA to let the love light shine on the fine Oregon Hops.
Cabernet Sauvignon is regarded as the King of red wines and it’s not hard to see why. In the Barossa Valley it’s very much a commanding style of wine, but also highly expressive and wonderfully complex. Always the center of attention. Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon features expressive dark plum with a seductive blackcurrant richness. Pairs perfectly with grilled, braised and slow cooked meats, and creamy and buttery sauces.
This New Zealand Pinot Noir is aged in oak barrels, fruit forward on the palate with soft tannins and spicy oak flavors.
San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, 2017: Silver. Alexander Valley. French Oak, flavors of dark stone fruits, black cherry, spices with a touch of clove, cinnamon & vanilla.
This Pinot Noir exudes flavors with grace and complexity. Enjoy the nuances of black cherry, cola and currant with a long, smooth finish.
Pale, pilsner, and midnight wheat malts and Chinook, Citra, and Amarillo hops impart flavors of ripe tropical fruit, peach, and apricot leading to a clean, hoppy finish.
Briney Melon Gose boasts a quenching tartness that is balanced by subtle watermelon flavors. Gentle additions of sea salt create a harmony between the acidity and sweetness leading to clean finish.
Kolschella is light in body with a very pale straw color, adorned with a whipped cream type head.
Desert Swarm Honey Wit is brewed with raw unmalted wheat, imported Belgian malts, oats, Punjab coriander, locally grown kumquats from Coachilla and pure bee honey.
This IPA features 4 different hops that create a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits complimented with the addition of grapefruit peel with enough Munich malt to produce a classic burnt orange color
Showcases botanical flavors and aromas of lemon peel, juniper, lemongrass, and grains of paradise. With a juicy lemon-lime tartness and slightly peppery finish.
Woody and slightly sweet with notes of vanilla and coconut. It's smooth with a medium-light body and mouthfeel and a light banana/fruit aroma. Caramel and peanut brittle flavors.
Aged for three months in Wild Turkey barrels. Luxurious body, deep ebony hue, beautiful mahogany head, rich chocolate and roasted barley flavors
Boont Barl is one of four barrel aged beers. An exclusive collaboration between Anderson Valley and Wild Turkey.
Desert Swarm Honey Wit is brewed with raw unmalted wheat, imported Belgian malts, oats, Punjab coriander, locally grown kumquats from Coachilla and pure bee honey.
Summer Solstice is a slightly sweet, malty session beer with a creamy mouth feel and clean finish. With hints of caramel in the nose and a touch of spice.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Begins with a savory note, the dusty, red-fruited '09 Dusted Valley Cabernet transitions into flavors of anise and black fruit; soft, yet firm tannins in the finish.
Bright dry aroma tops off this deeply complex Belgian Style beerwith overtones of malt,fruit and fresh mown fields. Light and pale in color, nice malt backbone and highlights of spicy hops.
Semi-sweet wine opens with striking citrus aromatics of lemon and lime that flow into notes of green apple and pear. The citrus remains on the palate and is accented by tropical pineapple and honey. The mouthfeel is lean and racy with bright acidity that activates all sides of the tongue. The finish is wonderfully persistant with sweet to sour movement and exceptional crispness. This wine is a lovely example of varietal character. Peak drinkability 2015-2016.
The Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir is a pleasant ripe red with fine roundness on the palate.
90 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The Alexander Valley Vyds Redemption Zinfandel '09 is floral, intensely earthy & powerfully contructed; the blend brings in full bodied richness; a bountiful wine.
The Beer Valley Highway to Ale Barley Wine is a celebration of the pioneering spirit and long tradition of brewing in Oregon. Aged in the bottle before it is released with a rich malt character.
Brewed with lots of hops, Andersons Double IPA has rich biscuit-like malt flavors that are interwined with hints of vanilla, mangos and peppercorns leading to a deep, warming finish.
2008 WORLD BEER CUP-BRONZE MEDAL Full-bodied strong beer, full flavored and smooth in the extreme. This double is like a roasty malt milk shake. Its an essay in malt complexity and aromatic character.
89 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Brilliant copper color with a lingering, lacy white head. The flavor is rich in the citrusy, resiny flavors typical of the Pacific-Northwest hops packed into this beer.
With a brilliant, deep copper hue and creamy beige-colored head, Hornin' Pumpkin Ale has inviting aromas of caramelized malt and baking bread with highlights of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin.
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Deep, dark brown-black beer with a velvety smoothness! Thick, rich and full-bodied with wonderful complexity and a great mocha character.
89 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. The '06 Alexander Valley Vyds Syrah is a deep garnet violet color; aromas of cranberry pie, cinnamon and pork fat; soft, brisk entry with a tangy, refreshing finish.
92 POINTS & BEST BUY Wine & Spirits (2012 vintage). Fruit forward with nice balance and flavors of red cherry, cassis, blackberry, plum and dark chocolate; juicy and structured long finish.
Shows the clear heritage of the Alexander Valley, the sprightly Alexander Valley Vyds Cabernet shows red fruit flavors, soft tannins, and a twist of dried herbs.
Aromas of apple, pear, butterscotch, toasted oak and a little minerality. Great balance with a creamy mouth-feel. Tropical notes and flavors of apple, pear and citrus in the glass with just a touch of acidity on the finish.
The Alexander Valley Vyds Gewurztraminer is frisky and flavorful; shows some rose petal and dried herbal flavors; fairly crisp in the finish.
California. Big and bold aromas of spice, black pepper, dark fruits, and vanilla. Flavors of plum, cherry, and cocoa. 14.7%
A balanced ale with a copper hue and a mixture of caramel sweetness and herbal bitterness. Pairs well with steak. 5.8% ABV
California. Aromas of raspberry, plum, and citrus. Flavors of black cherry, cranberry, and black pepper. Juicy wine with a fruity finish. 14.5% ABV
Hop flavors and fruity textures combine for a citrusy finish. 10% ABV