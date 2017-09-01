Viu Manent Malbec '99
Malbec
750 ml
Beautifully displayed black cherry and cassis are once again present in this '99 vintage. Fairly dense and firmly structured, this Chilean malbec is quite the value; great with a caritas burrito!
