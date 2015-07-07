K Vintners The Hustler Syrah
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
.
Tomato leaf, pouch tobacco, stone on tongue, roasted meat, medium body, full-flavored, focused.
Pear, pineapple and banana fruit character dominate this fresh Chardonny with hints of cream and butter in the background.
Dark garnet color; wonderful aromatics showcasing deep concentrated fruit; bramble berry and dark cherry flavors on the palate; well balanced and a nice firm structure in the finish.
The Reverly Cabernet is pleasing, and rich with red and black fruits; some barrel notes in the finish.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Big, rich and grapey, the full-flavored '10 Dusted Valley Stained Tooth Syrah packs excellent power and strength onto the palate; firm aftertaste.
The definitive mck! A totally rockin' wine just likes its namesake: detroit rock city. Bold, big complex layers of five spice, cool ash and hung meat. Don't just take my word for it. Drink this wine!
Flavors of lime, kiwi, mango and citrus with the traditional Sauvignon Blanc grassiness give this wine a crisp, inviting acidity. 13.5% ABV.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Begins with a savory note, the dusty, red-fruited '09 Dusted Valley Cabernet transitions into flavors of anise and black fruit; soft, yet firm tannins in the finish.
Gold Medal, Best of Class. 2013 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Comp. Ripe berry aromas with firm, soft tannin and a bright finish.