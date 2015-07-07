Buena Vista
Winemaker's Pinot Noir
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL SF CHRONICLE 2016 WINE COMP. Red fruits and raspberry; upon the palate, flavors of cranberry and raspberry are balanced with toasted hints of black tea and a touch of leather.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wonderful red, the boysenberry, blueberry-like '08 Alta Vista Classic Malbec is a winner in anyone's book; lots here to like; excellent roundness in the aftertaste.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A top effort, the well-designed '05 Buena Vista Merlot shows very well for such a cool climate; pretty red fruit abounds on the palate.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Buena Vista Carneros Chardonnay is very rich and opulent; flavors of pineapples, pears and golden mangoes; vital acidity; delightful young Chardonnay.
Refreshing and packed with nutrients, our original line is Mother Nature's drink of choice.
The wine hails from vineyards throughout the Napa Valley, and is a rich and opulent Napa red wine with intensity, structure and power. It opens with rich aromas of black cherry and cardamom with a touch of black licorice.
Buena Vista Sauvignon Blanc is refreshingly clean with a bright, crisp acidity and well balanced flavor. Lemon, herbs and a touch of white pepper mingle upon the palate ending with a medium finish. Its lively, fresh flavors make this a perfect pairing with Thai and Asian inspired dishes.
Subtle power is the best way to explain the nearly elegant Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon. Nicely flavored, easy on the palate.
The Buena Vista Pinot Noir is an elegant red; offers tart, red fruit flavors and light tannins; soft finish.