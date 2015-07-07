Vino Noceto Moscato
Moscato
750 ml
The Montes Classic Malbec is a medium-dense red with full textures and soft tannins; drinks easily.
Aromas of toasty black raspberry pie lead to a dryish medium body with very good balance and light elegant depth. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of dried berries, suede, and marinated root vegetables with a silky, tangy, fruity medium body. 13.5% ABV.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '05 Montes Purple Angel has a splendid nose of pain grille, spice box, pepper, sage, blueberry, and blackberry jam; it cuts a wide path on the palate.
Hearty, fresh and complex on the nose, elegant and creamy, somewhat syrupy, with an agreeable oak floor and ripe-fresh cherry fruit flavour.
The Vina Ventisquero Reserva Pinot Noir is a fine example of this varietal; complex, with deep color; ripe berry flavors.
The Araucano Cab Sauv is a ruby color with aromas of blackberry, grilled sweet pepper and vanilla; lovely roundness on the palate; a touch of eucalyptus on the finish.
The Vina Requingua Pinot Noir shows that Chile can be a place where this varietal grows well; ripe fruit abounds in this wine.
Vina Robles Estate Petite Sirah is a medium to full-bodied wine featuring black cherry pie aromas and meaty, chewy tannins on the finish.
The Vina Requingua Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh, crisp wine; lively and poised with dried citrus flavors; crisp finish.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fun and serious, the absolutely alluring '12 Fratelli Moscato d'Asti just shines with bright flowers and apples; the wine's acidity makes it mouth-smacking good!
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '07 Montes Leyda Sauvignon Blanc is an unoaked cuvee with an expressive bouquet of spring flowers, citrus, and fresh herbs; it exhibits lively white fruit flavors.
The Vina Requingua Carmenere is a well-balanced, red-fruited wine; soft tannins, easy aftertaste.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of a solid Chilean cabernet sauvignon, the '98 Santa Carolina offers pleasing black fruit aromas and flavors and a palate that is soft and smooth; great daily wine.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Montes Classic Merlot has solid berry and crusty dark aromatics; palate has good size and cushion with a creamy feel housing soft plum and herb.
Italy. Goes from dry to sweet with flavors of peaches, apple, and lemongrass. 12.5% ABV
Delicious, full-bodied, and complex with hints of melon and pear. Well balanced buttery cashew nut flavors and creamy oak. 13.5% ABV
GOLD MEDAL,94 PTS, EXCEPTIONAL-2007 & 2008 INTERNATIONAL REVIEW OF SPIRITS. Smooth, subtle, round, grassy with flowers and spice. The floral taste of the vine flower is very upfront.
Introducing the Concerto Wine Saver from the experts at Vacuvin; a great way to save remaining wine in the bottle. it is so easy to use and indicates when the pump has removed the air from the bottle.
The nose is a lovely and layered blend of blueberry and sweet vanilla. The palate is equally sweet notes of candied cherry and milk chocolate. ABV 13.5%
Aroma of dark fruit and brewing coffee with a hint of spearmint gum giving its finish full and long. 13.8% ABV
Chile. Fresh and crisp with a nice structure at mid palate showing tropical fruits, peaches, pineapples and citrus. 12.5% ABV
A wonderful Merlot from the Central Valley fo Chile; dark plum aromas and notes of toasted wood; good structure; and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
The Vina Requingua Cabernet Sauvignon shows fine, black fruited flavors that stay firm and serious on the palate; delivers well in the finish as well.
The wine exhibits a beautiful garnet color, dark currants with hints of fine tobacco on the nose and rich complex dark fruits on the palate.
Dark ruby color; plum; red berry aromas with notes of dried herbs and minerals; ripe cherry flavors and quite juicy on the palate; good structure and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
92 PTS Wilfred Wong. Soars to the head of the class with ripe, rich, and resolved flavors.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Rich, creamy, full-bodied wine with a touch of oak tannins. Concentrated mix of fig, ripe pear and melon.
The Concha y Toro Xplorador Merlot drinks very well and compares favorable to this varietal from the Medoc side of Bordeaux.
Pretty fine and representative of the ever-improving Chilean Chardonnay quality, the lively Concha y Toro offers fresh, bright fruit flavors and a nice, cleansing aftertaste.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Finds its way to floral berry fruit aromas and creamy plum and raspberry flavors.
The Montes Alpha Cab Sauv has a lifted floral bouquet with raspberry wine gums andwild strawberry; grippy tannins, red currant and raspberry laced with vanilla.
Chile. Highly expressive aroma of gooseberry and citrus notes. Elegant and rounded with a fresh and sharp finish. 13.5% ABV
Chile. Smoky, spicy, black fruit-filled wine. Medium bodied with supporting tannins. 14% ABV
Chile. Ripe, firm, dark fruit. Black texture. Firm and structured with herbs and zesty acid. 13.5% ABV
Chilean. Fruit forward with plum, and moderately dry with a full body this chilean wine is patterned after the best bordeaux. 13.5% ABV
The answer to preserving half finished bottles of wine; easy to use - just put the stopper in the bottle, put the pump on top, and pump gently a few times.
A marriage of red wine, milk chocolate flavors and fresh cream.
Recommended closure for opened wine bottle. Set of two.
These enchanting flavors linger well into the finish, leaving notes of citrus and spice. 13.5% ABV.
Refreshing taste of citrus and lemon chiffon for a cool and crisp taste. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of berries, plum, and spices. 13% ABV
California. Smooth and elegant with cherry pie, blackberry and plum flavors that is complemented by a touch of brown sugar. 13.5% ABV