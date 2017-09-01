Montes Classic Malbec
Malbec
750 ml
The Montes Classic Malbec is a medium-dense red with full textures and soft tannins; drinks easily.
Aromas of toasty black raspberry pie lead to a dryish medium body with very good balance and light elegant depth. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of dried berries, suede, and marinated root vegetables with a silky, tangy, fruity medium body. 13.5% ABV.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '05 Montes Purple Angel has a splendid nose of pain grille, spice box, pepper, sage, blueberry, and blackberry jam; it cuts a wide path on the palate.
Hearty, fresh and complex on the nose, elegant and creamy, somewhat syrupy, with an agreeable oak floor and ripe-fresh cherry fruit flavour.
The Vina Ventisquero Reserva Pinot Noir is a fine example of this varietal; complex, with deep color; ripe berry flavors.
The Araucano Cab Sauv is a ruby color with aromas of blackberry, grilled sweet pepper and vanilla; lovely roundness on the palate; a touch of eucalyptus on the finish.
The Vina Requingua Pinot Noir shows that Chile can be a place where this varietal grows well; ripe fruit abounds in this wine.
SILVER MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Ripe, with plenty of melon aromas and flavors, the well-balanced '09 Vina Robles Sauvignon Blanc is an excellent example of varietal from Paso.
Vina Robles Estate Petite Sirah is a medium to full-bodied wine featuring black cherry pie aromas and meaty, chewy tannins on the finish.
The Vina Requingua Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh, crisp wine; lively and poised with dried citrus flavors; crisp finish.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '07 Montes Leyda Sauvignon Blanc is an unoaked cuvee with an expressive bouquet of spring flowers, citrus, and fresh herbs; it exhibits lively white fruit flavors.
The Vina Requingua Carmenere is a well-balanced, red-fruited wine; soft tannins, easy aftertaste.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of a solid Chilean cabernet sauvignon, the '98 Santa Carolina offers pleasing black fruit aromas and flavors and a palate that is soft and smooth; great daily wine.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Montes Classic Merlot has solid berry and crusty dark aromatics; palate has good size and cushion with a creamy feel housing soft plum and herb.
Delicious, full-bodied, and complex with hints of melon and pear. Well balanced buttery cashew nut flavors and creamy oak. 13.5% ABV
The Grasa grape variety is responsible for the best wines. Its taste resembles the one of walnuts, dry raisins and almonds. A unique type of wine among all Romanian and foreign sweet wines.
Viniq Shimmery Liqueur Glow: A delicious fresh peach, golden apricot and tropical fruit flavors.
A blend of premium vodka, moscato, natural fruit flavors and "the shimmer". Ruby flavor profile: A delicious fusion of strawberry, red berry and orange citrus.
Chile. Fresh and crisp with a nice structure at mid palate showing tropical fruits, peaches, pineapples and citrus. 12.5% ABV
A wonderful Merlot from the Central Valley fo Chile; dark plum aromas and notes of toasted wood; good structure; and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
The Vina Requingua Cabernet Sauvignon shows fine, black fruited flavors that stay firm and serious on the palate; delivers well in the finish as well.
A fusion of Premium Vodka, Moscato and natural fruit flavors. Enjoy as you would in cocktails like Martini's and mixed with fruit juices.
The wine exhibits a beautiful garnet color, dark currants with hints of fine tobacco on the nose and rich complex dark fruits on the palate.
Dark ruby color; plum; red berry aromas with notes of dried herbs and minerals; ripe cherry flavors and quite juicy on the palate; good structure and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
The Concha y Toro Xplorador Merlot drinks very well and compares favorable to this varietal from the Medoc side of Bordeaux.
Pretty fine and representative of the ever-improving Chilean Chardonnay quality, the lively Concha y Toro offers fresh, bright fruit flavors and a nice, cleansing aftertaste.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Finds its way to floral berry fruit aromas and creamy plum and raspberry flavors.
The Montes Alpha Cab Sauv has a lifted floral bouquet with raspberry wine gums andwild strawberry; grippy tannins, red currant and raspberry laced with vanilla.
Chile. Highly expressive aroma of gooseberry and citrus notes. Elegant and rounded with a fresh and sharp finish. 13.5% ABV
Chile. Smoky, spicy, black fruit-filled wine. Medium bodied with supporting tannins. 14% ABV
Chile. Ripe, firm, dark fruit. Black texture. Firm and structured with herbs and zesty acid. 13.5% ABV
Chilean. Fruit forward with plum, and moderately dry with a full body this chilean wine is patterned after the best bordeaux. 13.5% ABV