King Henry's

Cacahuates Japones Con Chile Hot Asian Peanuts

2.75 oz

Snack mix, Japanese-style. The Asian standbys of soy sauce, hoisin, and toasted sesame oil, along with those crisp and shiny Japanese rice snacks, have become so much a part of American cuisine that's there's nothing "ethnic" about this truly addictive party mix. It's also spicy as hell.