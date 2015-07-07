Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa Valley. Vanilla and dried herbs with dried cherry, blackberry, currant and savory herb flavors. 13.5% ABV
The citrus flavors carry over onto the palate and meld with tropical notes of mango, guava and pineapple as well as floral spice.
Medium straw, light yellow color; bold, ripe apple aroma, light oak; medium bodied, well balanced; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet shows off deep layers of expressive black fruit, licorice and white flowers; hugely delicious wine with plenty of intensity.
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars produces an elegant Merlot with aromas & flavors of red currants and sweet earth.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits dried leaf, red and black fruit and just an underlying accent of sweet oak.