Van Gogh
Dutch Chocolate Vodka
750 ml
A beautiful vodka flavored with fine chocolate. Smooth and refined.
Offers subtle flavors of grains from three countries, each bringing their own unique characteristics to the spirit. 80 Proof
Van Gogh Pomegranate vodka unlocks the secrets carefully hidden inside this fruit and brings out the sensual and exotic flavor sure to electrify all of your senses.
FOUR STARS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SPIRIT JOURNAL. Lovely balance, pleasantly ripe fragrance of melon. The palate entry is is plump, viscous, and reeks of ripe melon.
"Vibrancy" and "Passion" are words that describe Van Gogh's style of painting as well as this multiple distilled vodka. It is refined and smooth and is as unique as Van Gogh's artwork.
Van Gogh vodka in the 1.75 liter size.
Enjoy the tropical flavor of coconut together with the pure taste of Van Gogh Vodka.
Wildly tempting, this is the most succulent, the most perfect apple you'll ever put to your lips. Mix with Van Gogh Appel Vodka for an exotic taste of paradise on earth.
Van Gogh Raspberry is perfect in vodka cocktails such as cosmopolitans.
The multiple distillation process of these apples results in a flavored vodka with the ultimate refinement in both smoothness and taste.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR Appealing and balance with pleanty of fruit. The aromas show fresh black berryand black plums. On the palate this Pinot Noir exhibits moderate tannins and a lingering finish.
"Vibrancy" and "Passion" are words that describe Van Gogh's style of painting as well as this multiple distilled vodka. It is refined and smoothwith the wonderful infusion of fresh orange. Refreshing!
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Vincent Delaporte Sancerre Chavignol is taut, but with nice weight to the flint, chive flower, grapefruit peel and mineral flavors; there's good zip on the finish.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasant effort, the red-fruited '06 Stephen Vincent Merlot stands in as a firmly built yet softly-textured wine; finishes easily with a fine bright note.
The Stephen Vincent Sauvignon Blanc has ripe, citrus flavors that stay nicely on the palate; crisp and light in the aftertaste.
The Stephen Vincent Chardonnay exhibits a rich palate presence; ripe and fully-textured on the palate; well balnaced with a crisp acidity on the finish.
The Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir is a great value; shows ripe strawberries, with a note of black fruit; firm, with soft tannins in the finish.
Stephen Vincent Crimson is a good value; dry and fruity, with polished cherry and cassis flavors; easy to like with pizza, burgers, enchiladas.
The Stephen Vincent Cabernet is a solid, medium bodied red that is soft and ready-to-enjoy.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nice brunch or celebration wine, the soft-spoken Domaine St Vincent serves a steady diet of core fruit flavors with a hint of cream; layered and smooth in the aftertaste.
The fragrance of this PB & J vodka is mostly predominatley peanuts and is complimented by the fresh fruit aromas of raspberry. On the palate the roles reverse and Raspberry is the predominate flavor.
Van Gogh's Acai-Blueberry Vodka marries the exotic Acai berry with the sweet blueberry to produce a true martini in a bottle. It tingles the taste buds with a vibrant blend of berries.
FIVE STARTS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION SPIRIT JORNAL. Crafted to excellence, Van Gogh Double Espresso Double Caffeine Vodka delivers a wealth of flavor fo those who expect more form their coffee.
95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Bouquet is like freshly cut pineapple; palate entry is sweet and fruity; by the midpalate it's the viscous texture that's attractive.
Sonoma, California. Aromas of green apple, pear, lemon zest, and toasted oak. Fruit-forward flavors of honeydew melon and apple sauce. The mouthfeel is lush and creamy and has a balanced thread of acidity which presents the impression of sweet fruit.