Concha y Toro Cabernet-Merlot '02
1.5 L
Soft and nice, the Concha y Toro /Cabernet Merlot pleasingly combines ripe cherry flavors with undertones of sweet earth; excellent everyday enjoyment with lighter meat entrees.
The Concha y Toro Xplorador Merlot drinks very well and compares favorable to this varietal from the Medoc side of Bordeaux.
Pretty fine and representative of the ever-improving Chilean Chardonnay quality, the lively Concha y Toro offers fresh, bright fruit flavors and a nice, cleansing aftertaste.
The Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Merlot is a serious red with international implications; finely ripened, red and black fruit flavors.
Chilean. Fruit forward with plum, and moderately dry with a full body this chilean wine is patterned after the best bordeaux. 13.5% ABV