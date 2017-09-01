Pura Vida
Reposado
750 ml
Smooth taste of agave, a touch of mint and jasmine flavor that intertwines with woody, vanilla hints from the barrel.
GOLD MEDAL,94 PTS, EXCEPTIONAL-2007 & 2008 INTERNATIONAL REVIEW OF SPIRITS. Smooth, subtle, round, grassy with flowers and spice. The floral taste of the vine flower is very upfront.
The nose is a lovely and layered blend of blueberry and sweet vanilla. The palate is equally sweet notes of candied cherry and milk chocolate. ABV 13.5%
Aroma of dark fruit and brewing coffee with a hint of spearmint gum giving its finish full and long. 13.8% ABV
California. Aromas of blackberry and warm caramel with complex yet subtle notes of toasted almond and black currant. 14.7% ABV
The B Side Red Blend consists of 49% Cab Sauv, 23% Merlot, 16% Syrah, 11% Petit Verdot, and 1% Cab Franc; aromas of black cherries, and dried plums dominated by flavors of black currant and cassis.
92 PTS Wilfred Wong. Soars to the head of the class with ripe, rich, and resolved flavors.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Rich, creamy, full-bodied wine with a touch of oak tannins. Concentrated mix of fig, ripe pear and melon.
Dulce Vida Añejo is aged up to 24 months in select American Oak whiskey barrels. 40% ABV.
Light-bodied and fresh with charming aromas of strawberry. 12% ABV
Vibrant pink color and light bodied with high acid. Strawberry and floral notes leading to a refreshing crisp finish. An enjoyable and tasty, if uncomplicated, wine. Food pairings: Beef, Lamb, Spicy food, Mature and hard cheese
Unique single varietal Eau de Vie. Light amber color; smooth and toasty with lush notes of caramel, dried plum and complexity; long silky and balanced.
Unique single varietal Eau de Vie. Grassy aromas reminding of bison grass vodka, then candied pears and candied lemon notes follow.
These enchanting flavors linger well into the finish, leaving notes of citrus and spice. 13.5% ABV.
Refreshing taste of citrus and lemon chiffon for a cool and crisp taste. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of berries, plum, and spices. 13% ABV
California. Smooth and elegant with cherry pie, blackberry and plum flavors that is complemented by a touch of brown sugar. 13.5% ABV
Aroma is an intoxicating bouquet of grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon, and pine. Light and crisp. 5.75% ABV