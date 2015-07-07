Victor
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Generous and complex dark ripe fruit including blackberry, black cherry black currents and anise. 14.7% ABV.
This beer, like a monkey, is all over the place. It varies with lemon, sour, and mild brettanomyces notes. Flavor follows with a tart acidity. Not dry as it finishes with a malty grain flavor. It’s a tastefully tarty time!
Imported malts and Belgian yeast are tempered by a sparkling approach and light body. Abundant, herbal, fruity notes make this one to savor. 9.5% ABV.
Touched with agave syrup and grapefruit juice, this brew boasts great hop aroma and a light citric bite. 7% ABV.
IPA. Packed with fresh, crisp, and fruity notes driven by whole flower American hops and German malts. 6.5% ABV
The richness of imported malts and Belgian yeast is tempered by a sparkling approach and light body. Considerable depth of character with herbal and fruity notes. 9.5% ABV
Storm King is dense and full-bodied, with deep, dark chocolate flavors of roasted malts under a massive hop aroma.
A sharp burst of cherries, sea salt, and a touch of spice bring refreshingly bold, tart, and juicy flavors to this effervescent and thirst-quenching Gose-style Ale.
There are plenty of reasons to love summer, and here is one great one! German hops and pale malt blend beautifully to create this refreshing taste of summer.
Ever-Evolving IPA. Each release in this series celebrates a tweaked ingredient or two, creating an endless array of possible flavor profiles.
This softly herbal and aromatically arousing pale beautifully integrates the natural ingredients of malted barley, hops and yeast.
Bold, spicy and menacingly delicious, HopDevil Ale offers an aromatic punch and follows through with rich, German malts. Approximately 6/7% ABV.
Heaps of hops take the stage as elegant German malt supports this classy quencher beautifully. Approximately 5.3% ABV.