VYBES Mind+Body Function
Peach Ginger 15mg Hemp CBD
420 ml
ALWAYS AND FOREVER ORGANIC, VEGAN, NON-GMO VYBES MADE WITH 15MG HEMP CBD
ALWAYS AND FOREVER ORGANIC, VEGAN, NON-GMO VYBES MADE WITH 15MG HEMP CBD
ALWAYS AND FOREVER ORGANIC, VEGAN, NON-GMO VYBES MADE WITH 15MG HEMP CBD
ALWAYS AND FOREVER ORGANIC, VEGAN, NON-GMO VYBES MADE WITH 25MG HEMP CBD
California. Tamed tannins, dark berry and fruit flavors and aromas with a smooth finish. 13% ABV.
California. Light and fresh, with a medium body that is dry and crisp. 11% ABV
The Four Vines Truant Zinfandel is soft and smooth; ripe fruit flavors abound; easy in the finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Four Vines Biker Zinfandel is ripe and zesty, with distinctive aromas raspberry and cracked pepper; plush flavors of black cherry and spice. Only 7000 cases produced.
A delightful baked custard bouquet and added creamy richness on the palate. The Unoaked Chardonnay tastes bright and tangy with lemon and nectarine fruit flavors that expand on the finish.
On the blushier side of life, this intermix of strawberries and zinfandel creates a pleasing wine beverage that is delightful and easy to drink; serve well chilled and enjoy.
Rich, supple berries from the vine add to the depth of the merlot grape. A winner at barbeques!
13.8% ABV.
The cherry and raspberry flavors will bring out the best in your favorite turkey, salmon and chicken recipes. 13.5% ABV
California. Tamed tannins, dark berry and fruit flavors and aromas with a smooth finish.
Monterey. Delicious golden apple, apricot and pineapple flavors. 13.5% ABV
Flat out one of the best Spanish values on the market! The Atteca Granacha de Fuego is a rich, ripe red wine; layers of black currants; and wild berry flavors; plenty of power on the palate,
Maverick opens with bright aromas of raspberry, cranberry and hibiscus. Silky smooth and juicy on the palate, the wine offers a lingering finish of red fruit and subtle cherry cola hints.
515 Rosé celebrates the enchanted time of 5:15 pm, so named by our winemakers for the time they occasionally pause from their work to enjoy a taste of this bright, delightful Rosé. Made in a dry traditional style, showcasing a bright bouquet of raspberry, watermelon and Meyer lemon. Medium bodied, with a rich mid-palate, this snappy wine has a lively start with flavors of grapefruit and strawberry, then cherry, culminating in a fresh creamy finish.
Hints of wild raspberries, dark cherries and blackberries that seamlessly blend together with cacao and undertones of cardamom, sage, anise and cedar.
Flavors of bright cherries, blackberries, strawberries, and a touch of blueberry notes. The wine finish nicely with a slight spice and soft oak notes that linger on your palate.
This wine delivers a great nose of dried fruits and fresh berries and offers beautiful flavors of raspberries, coco, blackberries, and blueberries. The massive fruit is complimented by a rich, bright, and velvety mouthfeel that leaves you with a subtle creamy oak finish.
The Twin Vines Vinho Verde is fresh, light and clean. Delicate on the palate. An easy wine to pair with shellfish.
The Four Vines Zinfandel Port is rich and full bodied; very sweet, with attractive berry, raisiny flavors; a mouthful in the finish.
89 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. Black cherries, cocoa and cassis with accents of mildly toasty oak and dried herbs.