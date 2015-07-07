Clos du Bois
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Aromas of black currant, blackberry, and oak barrel spice. Flavors of concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture lead to complex and slightly dry finish.
Bright straw color; youthful aroams of green apple; lemon zest and floral notes; medium weight on the plate, lively fuji apple flavors with a nice balance of minerals and citrus in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. The impressive '06 Clos du Bois Briarcrest has a little bit of everything; black fruit, sweet dust, and pretty oak; well constructed and lasting on the palate.
Aromas of pomegranate, watermelon, and fresh wild strawberry. In the mouth, flavors of vibrant cranberry with hints of citrus and strawberry lead to a long, crisp, and juicy finish.
The Clos du Bois Reserve Merlot is a power-packed example of the varietal; red fruit, with some chalk and sweet earth on the palate; easy tannins in the finish.
A benchmark Chardonnay from Sonoma; ripe citrus and mineral aromas; ripe core fruit, with vanilla undertones; full-bodied with wonderful a wonderful balance and long, lush finish
Apple blossom, ripe pear, and sweet lemon drop aromas are followed by toasty oak, spice, cream and bright, juicy flavors of ripe apple and pear.
Bright aromas of ripe red berries. Crisp and slightly sweet, with notes of juicy strawberry, red cherry, watermelon, and cranberry flavors and a hint of bubbles.
12 Bottle Case. Power-packed example of the varietal. Red fruit, with some chalk and sweet earth on the palate. Tannins in the finish.
The American Standard! Clos du Bois Chardonnay reinforces why this wine is so popular; fine and delicious ripe fruit flavors; really pleasing palate textures; smooth finish.
The Clos du Bois Riesling expresses fresh and floral aromas , ripe, core fruit flavors on the palate; medium sweet, and well balanced on the finish; great to serve with a light chicken salad.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Clos du Bois Reserve Pinot Noir shows the varietal's silky, spicy fruit qualities in a modest way; a great supporting actor; happy to let the food take center stage.